Samsung launches 72-model Vision AI TV series starting at ₹36,990
Technology
Big day for home tech: Samsung just rolled out its new Vision AI TV series with 72 models, packing features like the Vision AI Companion, AI Upscaling Pro, and Micro RGB tech for sharp colors and less glare.
Gamers get perks too: select models offer Motion Xcelerator 165Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.
Prices start at ₹36,990.
TPV Technology debuts 6 Philips soundbars
TPV Technology also introduced six new Philips soundbars, ranging from 2.1 to 5.1 channels with power up to 600W.
They come with dedicated subwoofers, and plenty of ways to connect your devices.
The top model is priced at ₹29,999 and available both online and offline.