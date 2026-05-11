Samsung launches AI Week 2026 sale across India with discounts
Samsung's AI Week 2026 sale is live in India, bringing limited-time deals across Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores.
Themed "Your Companion to AI Living," the event features discounts on Galaxy smartphones, laptops, TVs, and smart home appliances, plus perks like exchange bonuses and instant bank cash back.
Samsung discounts across devices with cashback
You can score up to 36% off on Galaxy S26 Ultra, Z Fold7, and Flip7 phones, and stack an extra ₹25,000 off with select bank cards.
Galaxy Book6 laptops are up to 37% off with an instant bank discount of up to ₹5,000.
TVs are up to 55% off and monitors up to 60% off. Some even come with free soundbars.
For home upgrades: Ecobubble washing machines are up to 48% off and Wi-Fi microwaves up to 38% off with extended EMI options and warranty offers.
Instant cash back (up to ₹21,000) is available through HDFC, ICICI, SBI, or Axis Bank cards.