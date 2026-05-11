Samsung launches AI Week 2026 sale across India with discounts

Samsung discounts across devices with cashback

You can score up to 36% off on Galaxy S26 Ultra, Z Fold7, and Flip7 phones, and stack an extra ₹25,000 off with select bank cards.

Galaxy Book6 laptops are up to 37% off with an instant bank discount of up to ₹5,000.

TVs are up to 55% off and monitors up to 60% off. Some even come with free soundbars.

For home upgrades: Ecobubble washing machines are up to 48% off and Wi-Fi microwaves up to 38% off with extended EMI options and warranty offers.

Instant cash back (up to ₹21,000) is available through HDFC, ICICI, SBI, or Axis Bank cards.