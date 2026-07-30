Samsung launches Freestyle+ portable projector with 100-inch Full HD, $1,199.99

Freestyle+ uses AI tools like 3D Auto Keystone and Wall Calibration to keep your visuals sharp even on uneven walls, and real-time focus adjusts automatically.

It offers up to 430 ISO lumens brightness with HDR10+, and has a 360-degree speaker for immersive sound.

Streaming is built-in with Smart Hub (including Samsung TV Plus's more than 750 free channels), cloud gaming via Gaming Hub, device mirroring support, and USB-C power for flexible setups, perfect for movie nights or gaming anywhere you go.