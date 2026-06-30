Samsung launches Galaxy A27 5G in India starting ₹28,999

Galaxy A27 5G: 6.7-inch AMOLED 5,000mAh

You get a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and tough Gorilla Glass Victus+.

It runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip with fast RAM and storage, plus there's a hefty 5,000mAh battery for all-day use.

The triple rear camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main lens with OIS, great for photos, while AI tools like Object Eraser make editing easy.

Samsung promises six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Extras include Samsung Knox security, digital ID support via Samsung Wallet (with UPI payments), and fresh color options: Light Green, Light Pink, or Black.