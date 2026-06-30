Samsung launches Galaxy A27 5G in India starting ₹28,999
Samsung just dropped its new Galaxy A27 5G in India, starting at ₹28,999. It's aimed at anyone who wants solid features without spending a fortune.
You can pick from three variants and even score a ₹3,000 cash back if you pay via UPI or select banks.
Galaxy A27 5G: 6.7-inch AMOLED 5,000mAh
You get a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and tough Gorilla Glass Victus+.
It runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip with fast RAM and storage, plus there's a hefty 5,000mAh battery for all-day use.
The triple rear camera setup includes a sharp 50MP main lens with OIS, great for photos, while AI tools like Object Eraser make editing easy.
Samsung promises six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
Extras include Samsung Knox security, digital ID support via Samsung Wallet (with UPI payments), and fresh color options: Light Green, Light Pink, or Black.