Samsung launches Galaxy A27 5G in India with Gemini, Perplexity

Galaxy A27 starts at ₹28,999

You get a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh and sturdy Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The triple rear camera setup is led by a sharp 50MP main lens (with OIS and crisp 4K video), plus an ultrawide and macro lens for more creative shots.

Selfies are handled by a smart AI-powered 12MP front camera with handy tools like Object Eraser.

Battery life should last all day thanks to the hefty 5,000mAh cell. Samsung promises six years of software support too.

The A27 comes in light green, light pink, or black, starting at ₹28,999.