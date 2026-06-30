Samsung launches Galaxy A27 5G in India with Gemini, Perplexity
Samsung just dropped its new Galaxy A27 5G in India, targeting folks who want a premium feel without going all-in on a flagship.
The phone brings AI smarts powered by Google Gemini and Perplexity, runs on a speedy Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, so multitasking and storage worries are pretty much sorted.
Galaxy A27 starts at ₹28,999
You get a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh and sturdy Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.
The triple rear camera setup is led by a sharp 50MP main lens (with OIS and crisp 4K video), plus an ultrawide and macro lens for more creative shots.
Selfies are handled by a smart AI-powered 12MP front camera with handy tools like Object Eraser.
Battery life should last all day thanks to the hefty 5,000mAh cell. Samsung promises six years of software support too.
The A27 comes in light green, light pink, or black, starting at ₹28,999.