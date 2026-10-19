Samsung launches Galaxy F70 5G on Flipkart from October 20

The F70 5G packs a big 6.7-inch sAMOLED display with smooth 90Hz refresh and tough Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood is Samsung's Exynos 1330 chip with either 4GB or 6GB RAM (plus up to 2TB expandable storage).

You also get a hefty 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support (though you'll have to buy the charger separately).

For photos and videos, there's a triple rear camera setup, 50MP main lens plus ultra-wide and macro, and a solid 13MP selfie cam.

It even has IP54 dust and splash resistance for extra peace of mind.