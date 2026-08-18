Samsung launches Galaxy Forever with 24-month no-cost EMIs in India
Samsung just rolled out its Galaxy Forever program in India for the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.
Instead of paying everything upfront, you can now get one with no-cost EMIs over 24 months, plus Samsung Care+ for accidental and liquid damage, and an assured buyback of up to 55% if you return your phone early.
You can start returning your device from the 10th month if you want to upgrade or switch.
Z Fold prices and declining buyback
The Z Fold 8 starts at ₹179,999 and the Ultra at ₹199,999, but with Galaxy Forever, you pay ₹8,584/month for the Fold 8 or ₹9,417/month for the Ultra (including EMI and program fee).
Buyback rates drop a bit over time: return in months 10-11 for up to 55% back; months 12-13 get you 50%; months 14-18 get you 45%; then it's down to 40% by months 19-25.
No extra interest, just flexible options if you want that foldable life without the full price tag upfront.