Samsung launches Galaxy Forever with 24-month no-cost EMIs in India

Samsung just rolled out its Galaxy Forever program in India for the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Instead of paying everything upfront, you can now get one with no-cost EMIs over 24 months, plus Samsung Care+ for accidental and liquid damage, and an assured buyback of up to 55% if you return your phone early.

You can start returning your device from the 10th month if you want to upgrade or switch.