Samsung launches Hearapy app using 100-hertz tone for motion sickness
Technology
Samsung just dropped Hearapy, a free Android app that uses sound therapy to help with motion sickness.
The app plays a 100-hertz bass tone (based on Nagoya University research) to gently stimulate your inner ear and improve balance.
Just pop on your headphones, start the 60-second session, and you could feel less nauseous while traveling.
Any earbuds work, 85 dB recommended
You don't need special headphones; any earbuds that can handle the 100-hertz sound will work (though Samsung suggests its Galaxy Buds 4 Pro for best results).
Keep the volume around 85 decibels for safe listening.
It's a quick, drug-free option for anyone who wants relief from travel queasiness (no extra purchases required).