Samsung launches Mini LED TV lineup in India starting ₹42,990
Technology
Samsung just dropped its new Mini LED TV lineup in India, starting at ₹42,990.
With screen sizes from 43-inch all the way up to a massive 100-inch, these TVs aim to level up your home entertainment with brighter visuals and deeper colors.
They're available online and in stores across the country.
Samsung Mini LED features, 5% cashback
The new models feature an ultra-slim MetalStream Design and are powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen 2 Processor for sharper picture and sound.
You get Pure Spectrum Color, pixel-level precision, and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, great for gaming or sports nights.
Plus, there's SmartThings for smart home control and Knox security built-in.
To sweeten the deal, Samsung is offering up to 30 months of zero down payment EMIs and 5% cashback.