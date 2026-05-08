Samsung launches Mini LED TV lineup in India starting ₹42,990

Samsung Mini LED features, 5% cashback

The new models feature an ultra-slim MetalStream Design and are powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen 2 Processor for sharper picture and sound.

You get Pure Spectrum Color, pixel-level precision, and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, great for gaming or sports nights.

Plus, there's SmartThings for smart home control and Knox security built-in.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is offering up to 30 months of zero down payment EMIs and 5% cashback.