Samsung launches Music Studio 5 and 7 speakers in India
Samsung just launched its Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 Wi-Fi speakers in India, starting at ₹27,900.
Designed by French designer Erwan Bouroullec, these speakers stand out with a dot pattern inspired by music symbols.
They support wireless Dolby Atmos and AI Dynamic Bass Control for deep bass with minimal distortion, so your playlists hit harder.
Music Studio 5 compact, 7 immersive
The compact Music Studio 5 packs a woofer, dual tweeters, and smart tuning from Samsung Audio Lab.
You get Wi-Fi casting, voice control, and easy streaming through the SmartThings app.
The higher-end Music Studio 7 offers immersive 3.1.1-channel spatial audio with multi-directional speakers.
Both models pair wirelessly with Samsung TVs and soundbars using Q-Symphony.
They're available now on Samsung's website, offline stores, and major e-commerce sites across India.