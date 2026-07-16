Samsung launches Music Studio 5 and 7 speakers in India

The compact Music Studio 5 packs a woofer, dual tweeters, and smart tuning from Samsung Audio Lab.

You get Wi-Fi casting, voice control, and easy streaming through the SmartThings app.

The higher-end Music Studio 7 offers immersive 3.1.1-channel spatial audio with multi-directional speakers.

Both models pair wirelessly with Samsung TVs and soundbars using Q-Symphony.

They're available now on Samsung's website, offline stores, and major e-commerce sites across India.