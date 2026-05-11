Samsung launches One UI 8.5 for Galaxy S25 in US.
Technology
Samsung is rolling out its new One UI 8.5 update worldwide, with the Galaxy S25 series now receiving it in the US after an earlier launch in South Korea.
After dropping first in South Korea last week, this Android 16-based update adds handy features like Call Screening, Agentic AI tools, Creative Studio for content creation, and a smarter Bixby.
Update about 4.4GB includes April patch
The update (about 4.4GB with April's security patch) is already available in India and will reach other countries like Canada, China, and the UK in the coming weeks.
It's not just for the S25: expect it on devices like Galaxy Z Fold 7/6, Flip 7/6, TriFold, and S24 series, with Fan Edition models too.