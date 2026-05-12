Samsung launches One UI 9 beta for Galaxy S26 phones
Technology
Samsung is rolling out the One UI 9 beta for Galaxy S26 phones, based on Android 17.
The update drops later this week in countries like India, Germany, South Korea, Poland, the UK and the US
Expect fresh creative tools and more ways to customize your device.
Accessibility security notes quick panel sign-ups
One UI 9 brings better accessibility features, upgraded security that spots risky apps, and fun updates for Notes (think decorative tapes and new pen styles).
The Quick Panel now lets you tweak brightness, sound, and media separately.
If you want early access, just sign up through the Samsung Members app. Sign-ups open soon!