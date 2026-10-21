Samsung launches One UI 9 update with AI tools
Samsung just dropped its One UI 9 update for some Galaxy smartphones, and it's packed with handy AI tools, camera upgrades, and a more customizable home screen.
You'll spot new features like Call Brief (which gives you contextual information during calls), My FanCam for creating a cropped clip that follows a person's movements in an existing video, and Now Nudge that suggests calendar events from your messages.
Super Steady Dual Recording Motion Assist
The update makes everyday stuff easier: Super Steady with Horizontal Lock keeps your videos stable, Dual Recording lets you get creative with filming, and Night mode now has quick settings right up front.
There's also Motion Assist to help reduce motion sickness from moving visuals.
Plus, Device Care gets Block apps with excessive ads, and the Settings menu is cleaner and simpler to use.