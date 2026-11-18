Samsung launches One UI 9.5 beta for Galaxy S26 users
Samsung just dropped the One UI 9.5 beta for Galaxy S26 users in countries like Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK and the US.
You can grab it through the Samsung Members app and try out new features before they officially launch with next year's Galaxy S27 series.
The highlights? Smarter camera controls and better privacy tools.
One UI 9.5 adds medication tracker
The update adds Pro and Pro Video modes for more creative control when shooting photos or videos (great if you love making content on your phone).
There's also a handy App Lock to keep your apps private using biometrics or a screen lock, plus a medication tracker with reminders and a Mindful Note feature for jotting down thoughts.
Other tweaks include a floating shortcut button for quick access to controls and easier hearing aid volume management right from your notifications.