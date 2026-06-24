Samsung launches UFS 5.0 with 10.8GB/s read speeds
Samsung just dropped its new Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 5.0, and it's seriously fast: read speeds up to 10.8GB/s and write speeds up to 9.5GB/s, which is double what you get from the previous version in phones like the OnePlus 15.
Plus, it uses over 40% less power and takes up less space, making room for slimmer devices.
Samsung plans UFS 5.0 mass production
UFS 5.0 isn't just about speed: it also helps your phone handle AI features better by processing data faster with lower lag, which is a big deal for apps using large language models (LLMs).
Samsung plans to start mass production later this year, offering storage sizes up to 1TB.
The Galaxy S27 series will likely be the first to show off this tech, especially the Ultra model, but not every device may get it right away as Samsung figures out costs and production challenges.