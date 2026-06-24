Samsung launches UFS 5.0 with 10.8GB/s read speeds

Samsung plans UFS 5.0 mass production

UFS 5.0 isn't just about speed: it also helps your phone handle AI features better by processing data faster with lower lag, which is a big deal for apps using large language models (LLMs).

Samsung plans to start mass production later this year, offering storage sizes up to 1TB.

The Galaxy S27 series will likely be the first to show off this tech, especially the Ultra model, but not every device may get it right away as Samsung figures out costs and production challenges.