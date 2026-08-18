Samsung launches Warranty and Care Hub with One UI 9
Samsung just rolled out its new Warranty and Care Hub with the One UI 9 update, making device support way simpler for Galaxy users.
Now, all your warranty info, diagnostics, and repair options are in one spot: no more digging around.
The feature debuted on August 18 with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8.
Hub shows warranty status and diagnostics
You get an at-a-glance view of your device's warranty status and Samsung Care+ eligibility, even for linked Galaxy devices on your account.
There's also a built-in diagnostics tool to check things like battery or touchscreen issues.
Plus, you can troubleshoot with Bixby right in the app, request repairs from official service centers, access remote support, and compare repair costs with Samsung Care+ pricing.
This feature is coming to older flagship models too!