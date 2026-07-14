Samsung leak shows Fold 8 Pistachio and Flip 8 Mint
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 just got leaked before its big July 22 reveal, showing off a wider look and fresh colors.
The new Pistachio green for the Fold 8 and Mint for the Flip 8 are turning heads, making these foldables stand out from earlier models.
Galaxy Watch 9 gets Mint body
The Galaxy Watch 9 is also joining the color party with a Mint body, plus there's a matching green band for the Watch Ultra 2.
These shades are expected to be Samsung.com exclusives, giving all the devices in this lineup a unified vibe.
It's clear Samsung is listening to what users want and bringing some cool updates to its flagship gadgets.