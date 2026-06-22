Samsung leaks Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 prelaunch designs

Ultra 2 adds quick button

The Ultra 2 goes for a boxier shape with thinner bezels and classic-style markings. There's also a cool orange-outlined Quick Button between the Home and Back buttons.

Both watches come in black, silver, or beige (with beige exclusive to Watch 9), plus fresh strap combos like blue-and-black or green-and-silver.

On the software side, expect improved system apps with slicker icons and an ECG feature in Samsung Health Monitor for better health tracking.