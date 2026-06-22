Samsung leaks Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 prelaunch designs
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 have been leaked ahead of their big London launch on July 22.
The new designs bring a sleeker vibe, updated straps, and a revamped Samsung Health app. If you're into customizing, there's a new watch face picker this time.
The lineup skips the Classic variant this year, so it's just these two models.
Ultra 2 adds quick button
The Ultra 2 goes for a boxier shape with thinner bezels and classic-style markings. There's also a cool orange-outlined Quick Button between the Home and Back buttons.
Both watches come in black, silver, or beige (with beige exclusive to Watch 9), plus fresh strap combos like blue-and-black or green-and-silver.
On the software side, expect improved system apps with slicker icons and an ECG feature in Samsung Health Monitor for better health tracking.