Samsung leaks Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Fold 8
Technology
Samsung is shaking up its foldable lineup this year, with leaks hinting at new names: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Both are expected to launch in July and will feature tougher foldable screens plus the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.
The standard Fold 8 could switch things up with a wider, shorter design and possibly drop one of the rear cameras.
Samsung doubling down on foldable innovation
The big reveal is rumored for July 22 in London, though.
It looks like Samsung is doubling down on innovation for this segment, so expect some cool new features when the Z Fold 8 series lands.