Samsung leaks Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Fold 8 Technology May 26, 2026

Samsung is shaking up its foldable lineup this year, with leaks hinting at new names: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Both are expected to launch in July and will feature tougher foldable screens plus the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

The standard Fold 8 could switch things up with a wider, shorter design and possibly drop one of the rear cameras.