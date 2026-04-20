Samsung likely to unveil Galaxy AI smart glasses July 2026
Samsung is jumping into the augmented reality game with its new Galaxy AI smart glasses, expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2026, most likely in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold eight and Z Flip eight.
Built in partnership with Google, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster, these glasses mark Samsung's big move into wearable tech that blends style and next-gen features.
Android XR glasses with 12MP camera
Powered by Google's Android XR platform, the Galaxy AI smart glasses pack a 12MP camera, augmented reality-focused chipset, and a battery built for daily use.
You'll get hands-free controls with voice, vision, and gesture recognition, tying right into Samsung's push for smarter devices that work together.
The launch aims to compete with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses and builds on feedback from last year's Galaxy XR headset release.