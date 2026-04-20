Samsung likely to unveil Galaxy AI smart glasses July 2026 Technology Apr 20, 2026

Samsung is jumping into the augmented reality game with its new Galaxy AI smart glasses, expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2026, most likely in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold eight and Z Flip eight.

Built in partnership with Google, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster, these glasses mark Samsung's big move into wearable tech that blends style and next-gen features.