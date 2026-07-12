Samsung mass-produces PM1763 PCIe 6.0 SSDs for NVIDIA's Vera Rubin
Samsung is now mass-producing its PM1763 SSDs for NVIDIA's upcoming Vera Rubin AI platform.
These drives use PCIe 6.0 tech, meaning they're twice as fast as the previous generation: think read speeds up to 28,400MB/s and write speeds up to 21,900MB/s.
It's all about making data move faster for big AI projects.
PM1763 SSDs boost data center efficiency
The new PM1763 SSDs are nearly twice as power-efficient, helping data centers save on energy and costs.
Samsung's also providing advanced memory modules to support cutting-edge AI systems.
NVIDIA's Vera Rubin platform itself is massive (with 73 GPUs, liquid cooling, and more than 1.3 million components) and aims to deliver up to 10 times greater performance per watt than before.
Meta plans to roll it out by 2027, with OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft likely joining in too.