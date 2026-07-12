Samsung mass-produces PM1763 PCIe 6.0 SSDs for NVIDIA's Vera Rubin

PM1763 SSDs boost data center efficiency

The new PM1763 SSDs are nearly twice as power-efficient, helping data centers save on energy and costs.

Samsung's also providing advanced memory modules to support cutting-edge AI systems.

NVIDIA's Vera Rubin platform itself is massive (with 73 GPUs, liquid cooling, and more than 1.3 million components) and aims to deliver up to 10 times greater performance per watt than before.

Meta plans to roll it out by 2027, with OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft likely joining in too.