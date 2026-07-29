Samsung may add 'app screen zoom' to Z Fold 8
Technology
Samsung's upcoming One UI 9 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may introduce "app screen zoom," a handy beta feature that lets you tweak how big or small each app appears on the foldable's large display.
With five scaling options, you can finally get your apps looking just right, no more awkward layouts.
Z Fold 8 gains 4-app multitasking
The update also makes multitasking smoother: you can run up to four apps at once (even one as a floating window) and lock screen rotation on just the outer display if you want.
The Z Fold 8 is up for preorder now, with shipping starting August 2026, so if you're into customizing your phone experience, this might be worth checking out.