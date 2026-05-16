Samsung may add One UI 9 reminders for missed notifications
Technology
Samsung may be working on a new feature in One UI 9 that could make it easier to spot notifications you missed overnight, with friendly reminders like "Check these important notifications that came overnight."
The update aims to boost awareness by showing extra alerts at key times, like mornings and before you sleep.
Brief app gains smart TV support
Now Brief is getting more useful: Samsung recently made it work with smart TVs, so you can see your daily updates right on your TV.
One UI 9 beta (now rolling out for Galaxy S26 users) also brings customizable Quick Panel sliders for brightness, sound, and media.
Expect even more tweaks as beta testing continues alongside Android 17.