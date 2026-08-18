Samsung may launch 2 widescreen Galaxy Z9 foldables in 2027
Technology
Samsung could be planning to drop two new widescreen foldable phones with the Galaxy Z9 series in 2027.
One model is set to be perfect for watching videos, moving away from the squarer design of the current Z Fold 8 that's more about multitasking.
Samsung has already looped in suppliers, so things are definitely moving.
Samsung eyes 6-device 2027 foldable lineup
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 crushed it in South Korea, grabbing about 70% of preorders for the latest series.
Riding on that success, Samsung could be planning a potential six-device foldable lineup for 2027, including standard and Ultra Folds, Flip, a TriFold successor, and these two new widescreen options.
If you're into big screens for streaming or watching video, this could be your thing.