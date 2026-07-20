Samsung may use Snapdragon Wear Elite in new Galaxy watches
Samsung is switching things up for its new Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2: both could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset instead of the usual Exynos.
The official reveal happens July 22 at Galaxy Unpacked in London, so mark your calendar if you're into wearables.
Ultra 2 titanium, AI health features
The Ultra 2 gets a titanium case, top-tier IP69K dust and water resistance, and is noticeably slimmer than before. Battery life jumps to 800mAh, and the display now hits a super-bright 5,000 nits.
The Watch 9 comes in Cream, Silver, and Graphite with matching bands.
Both watches promise features like Sleep Apnea Detection, Energy Score tracking, AI-powered health monitoring, and better battery life and wellness insights (pretty handy for anyone wanting smarter fitness tech).