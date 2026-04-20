Samsung Noida R&D moves Gauss AI on-device for Galaxy S26
Technology
Samsung's Noida research and development team is behind the new AI features coming to the Galaxy S26.
According to managing director Kyungyun Roo, they are making more of the Gauss AI run directly on your phone instead of relying on the cloud, which means better security and faster performance compared to the Galaxy S24.
India-origin features reach Samsung global lineup
The Noida center is not just building for India: they are shaping Samsung phones worldwide.
Direct Voicemail started as feedback from Indian users, while backup calling was created for India's patchy network conditions and dual-SIM usage, but are now part of Samsung's global lineup.