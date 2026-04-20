Samsung Noida R&D moves Gauss AI on-device for Galaxy S26 Technology Apr 20, 2026

Samsung's Noida research and development team is behind the new AI features coming to the Galaxy S26.

According to managing director Kyungyun Roo, they are making more of the Gauss AI run directly on your phone instead of relying on the cloud, which means better security and faster performance compared to the Galaxy S24.