Samsung Noida R&D shapes Galaxy S26 AI from Indian feedback
Samsung's next Galaxy S26 series is getting some serious AI upgrades, and a lot of that innovation is coming straight from India.
The Noida R and D team is turning real user feedback, gathered from the Samsung Members community and service centers, into new features, making sure Indian usage habits actually shape global software updates.
Noida team adds privacy display, languages
The Noida center isn't just doing backend work: it's contributing on cool stuff like Privacy Display and smarter call screening for the Galaxy S26 series.
They've also expanded language support, starting with Hindi and now adding Gujarati, showing Samsung's focus on making tech feel local.
Plus, by blending on-device AI with cloud smarts, they're helping boost both privacy and performance for users everywhere.