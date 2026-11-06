Samsung offers $400 off 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 8
Technology
Samsung is back with its "double the storage" offer for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
If you buy the upper 1TB model for $1,899 on Samsung.com in Lavender only, you get $400 off, a sweet $400 value boost if you need more space for apps, photos, or games.
Z Fold 8 Ultra 512GB $2,099
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra joins in too: grab the 512GB "Green Shadow" variant for the price of the 256GB one ($2,099).
Plus, there are trade-in deals up to $800 off or a flat $350 discount on standard Fold 8s.
To top it off, buyers score a $400 Samsung.com credit for accessories (think Galaxy Watch 9), making this promo pretty tempting if you're eyeing an upgrade.