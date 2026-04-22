Samsung offers 'Re-Newed' Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

Samsung 'Re-Newed' phones priced above new

Here's the twist: the "Re-Newed" Fold 7 starts at $1,699, while Samsung's current promo has a brand-new one for $1,599.

The Flip 7 tells a similar story: refurbished models start at $939 but you can grab a new one for $899 right now.

Despite these odd price tags, these refurbished phones are all about sustainability and giving tech another shot.

If you're into eco-conscious choices (and don't mind double-checking prices), these could be worth a look.