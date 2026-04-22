Samsung offers 'Re-Newed' Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Samsung just dropped refurbished versions of its flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, under a "Re-Newed" program.
These phones get fresh batteries and repairs straight from Samsung, so they're basically given a second life.
The idea is to offer a more eco-friendly (and hopefully wallet-friendly) option for folks who want high-end devices without buying brand new.
Samsung 'Re-Newed' phones priced above new
Here's the twist: the "Re-Newed" Fold 7 starts at $1,699, while Samsung's current promo has a brand-new one for $1,599.
The Flip 7 tells a similar story: refurbished models start at $939 but you can grab a new one for $899 right now.
Despite these odd price tags, these refurbished phones are all about sustainability and giving tech another shot.
If you're into eco-conscious choices (and don't mind double-checking prices), these could be worth a look.