Samsung One UI 9 update drains S24 and S25 batteries
Technology
Samsung's new One UI 9 update (based on Android 17) has some Galaxy S24 and S25 users noticing their phones run out of battery much faster, with one report saying the phone died in just over 5 hours on heavy use.
The main issue? Even when the phone's just sitting idle, it loses charge much quicker than before.
Affected users charge repeatedly, try fixes
While not everyone is affected, those who are say they're charging their phones multiple times a day.
Some have tried rebooting, force-stopping apps, or factory resets.