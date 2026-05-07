Samsung opens Business Experience Studio in Gurugram to showcase AI
Technology
Samsung just launched its Business Experience Studio (BES) in Gurugram, where you can check out how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the game for industries like retail, healthcare, banking, education, and hospitality.
The studio isn't just for show: it's a space where businesses can team up with Samsung to create smart solutions that actually fit their needs.
Puneet Sethi details BES productivity solutions
Puneet Sethi from Samsung India said AI is now central to how they help companies work smarter and get more done.
At BES, you'll find things like interactive retail setups, secure digital banking tools, and connected healthcare systems, all designed to boost productivity.
Plus, Samsung wants to bring these innovations beyond big cities and into smaller towns across India.