Samsung outlines freemium model for Galaxy AI amid rising costs
Technology
Samsung just outlined a future freemium model under which some advanced Galaxy AI features could become paid, but don't worry, the basics will stay free for almost everyone.
JB Park, CEO and President of Samsung Southwest Asia, explained that running features like Call Assist and Writing Assist on the Galaxy S24 series has gotten expensive because they need a lot of computing power and data centers.
Samsung freemium: 90% free, mid-range AI
To cover these costs, Samsung has outlined a future "freemium" model: about 90% of users who stick to basic tools won't pay anything, while pro-level features (like advanced editing) might be part of a paid tier.
The good news? Samsung also wants to bring more AI tools to mid-range phones, not just its top models.