Samsung patent shows Galaxy Z Rollable expanding sideways into tablet

Samsung sketches show moving camera island

Patent sketches reveal a flexible display with a punch-hole selfie camera and three cameras lined up vertically on the back.

The camera island looks similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 but moves as you expand the screen.

There are also smart moving parts, sensors, antennas, and processing hardware packed in.

While Samsung has showcased rollable display concepts before, their current lineup (like the Fold 7 and Flip 7) doesn't have anything like this yet, so this could be something fresh to watch for.