Samsung patent shows Galaxy Z Rollable expanding sideways into tablet
Samsung might be about to change the game with a rollable smartphone.
The newly discovered Galaxy Z Rollable patent shows a phone that can stretch sideways, turning from a regular-sized device into a wider, tablet-like device.
Even the rear cameras slide along with the expanding body/chassis, tucking away neatly when not in use—pretty slick for anyone who loves versatile tech.
Samsung sketches show moving camera island
Patent sketches reveal a flexible display with a punch-hole selfie camera and three cameras lined up vertically on the back.
The camera island looks similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 but moves as you expand the screen.
There are also smart moving parts, sensors, antennas, and processing hardware packed in.
While Samsung has showcased rollable display concepts before, their current lineup (like the Fold 7 and Flip 7) doesn't have anything like this yet, so this could be something fresh to watch for.