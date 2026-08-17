Samsung plans 5 new foldable phones for 2027 lineup
Technology
Samsung's cooking up a big foldable launch for 2027, with five new models on the way: Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra, Z Flip 9, the Galaxy Z TriFold 2, and a brand-new wide-folding device.
Looks like Samsung's doubling down on making foldables more mainstream and giving fans more choices than ever.
Wide fold phone rumored for streaming
The upcoming wide-folding phone is rumored to have a display better optimized for watching videos.
The Galaxy Z TriFold 2 might make its debut at next year's Galaxy Unpacked event.
After testing the waters this year with three foldables (including its first wide-fold), Samsung now seems all-in on offering different styles: clamshells, book-style folds, and even trifold screens.