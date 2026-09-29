Samsung plans AI glasses for late 2027 or early 2028
Technology
Samsung is working on launching smart AI glasses as soon as late 2027 or early 2028.
These next-generation specs are expected to show things like notifications and navigation right in your line of sight, building on Samsung's earlier Galaxy Glasses project with Google and other partners.
Samsung Display evaluates sub 0.2-inch microdisplays
To make this happen, Samsung Display is evaluating super-small microdisplay technology (less than 0.2-inch) using OLEDoS or LEDoS technology to show simple information like text and icons.
They're still figuring out if one or both eyes should get the display, and making sure the glasses stay compact but offer a wide view isn't easy.
The timeline depends on how quickly they can perfect this new display technology.