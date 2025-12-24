Samsung plans new foldable to rival Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold

The 'Wide Fold' will sport a 7.6-inch inner screen and a smaller 5.4-inch cover display. The wider profile of this device could give it a passport-like design with a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it shorter and wider than Samsung's current taller, narrower models. This new design could change how users interact with their devices for everyday tasks like web browsing or viewing photos/videos.

Developer advantages

Samsung's 'Wide Fold' could ease app development

The 4:3 aspect ratio of the 'Wide Fold' could also lessen the burden on app developers, as it could reduce the complexity of adapting apps for a foldable device. This is a major advantage over traditional smartphone designs where different screen sizes and resolutions often complicate app development. However, apart from the display size and this unique aspect ratio, not much else is known about Samsung's upcoming foldable phone at this time.