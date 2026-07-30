Samsung posts 1st ever mobile division loss and launches devices
Samsung just reported its first-ever loss in the mobile division for Q2 2026, but it's not slowing down.
To get back on track, it's rolling out some fresh tech: the Galaxy S26 FE smartphone, Android XR glasses (also known as Intelligent eyewear), and the Galaxy Tab S12 series.
These launches are all about regaining momentum and staying competitive as memory prices climb.
S26 FE, XR glasses, Tab S12
The Galaxy S26 FE joins Samsung's flagship lineup and is meant to boost market share.
The Android XR glasses were teased at last week's Unpacked event: expect them later this year if you're into smart wearables.
Plus, the Galaxy Tab S12 series will launch in the second half of 2026, breaking Samsung's usual release cycle.
The company is also doubling down on foldables, wearables, and AI features to keep things interesting despite industry challenges.