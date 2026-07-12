Samsung prepares Gaia AI chip for PCs, mass production 2027
Technology
Samsung is gearing up to launch a new AI chip for PCs, codenamed Gaia.
Mass production is set for 2027, and early samples are already in the hands of Lenovo and HP for testing.
This move builds on Samsung's recent success with AI storage chips and signals a fresh push into smarter PC tech.
Gaia designed for on-device generative AI
Gaia isn't your usual CPU: it's an AI sidekick designed to handle generative tasks right on your device, so you won't have to rely as much on the cloud.
Built using Samsung's speedy 4 nm process, it might use Processing-in-Memory tech for faster performance.
With this project, Samsung is jumping back into the PC processor game after years away, aiming to make laptops more powerful and AI-ready.