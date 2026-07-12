Samsung prepares Gaia AI chip for PCs, mass production 2027

Gaia designed for on-device generative AI

Gaia isn't your usual CPU: it's an AI sidekick designed to handle generative tasks right on your device, so you won't have to rely as much on the cloud.

Built using Samsung's speedy 4 nm process, it might use Processing-in-Memory tech for faster performance.

With this project, Samsung is jumping back into the PC processor game after years away, aiming to make laptops more powerful and AI-ready.