Samsung prepares Galaxy Buds Able clip on open ear earbuds
Technology
Samsung is preparing the Galaxy Buds Able, clip-on, open-ear wireless earbuds that let you listen to music while staying aware of what's happening around you.
Samsung's earlier open-ear product was the Galaxy Buds Live, and they could debut later this year alongside Samsung's new foldable phones.
Galaxy Buds able use air conduction
Instead of sealing your ears, these buds rest gently on top, making them great for commuting, workouts, or just hanging out.
They use air-conduction tech that is getting popular in open-ear headphones and will go head-to-head with rivals like Huawei FreeClip and Sony LinkBuds Clip.
With the market for open-ear audio gear growing fast, Samsung is aiming to make these a comfy choice for all-day wear.