Samsung prepares Galaxy Buds Able clip on open ear earbuds

Galaxy Buds able use air conduction

Instead of sealing your ears, these buds rest gently on top, making them great for commuting, workouts, or just hanging out.

They use air-conduction tech that is getting popular in open-ear headphones and will go head-to-head with rivals like Huawei FreeClip and Sony LinkBuds Clip.

With the market for open-ear audio gear growing fast, Samsung is aiming to make these a comfy choice for all-day wear.