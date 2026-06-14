Samsung pursuing floating AI data centers that could use seawater

Shipowners could profit leasing floating centers

The planned 50-megawatt floating data center could power tens of thousands of AI servers. They'll connect to the mainland with underwater cables or generate their own electricity using LNG fuel cells.

Shipowners could get a new way to earn money by leasing these floating data centers, and Samsung is even testing how ocean conditions affect server performance.

Similar projects are popping up in Japan, China, and the US so this could be a big trend soon.