Samsung pursuing floating AI data centers that could use seawater
Samsung is working with partners to build floating artificial intelligence (AI) data centers (basically, powerful server farms set up on ships instead of land).
These offshore facilities could use seawater for cooling and help save space on land, making tech a bit more eco-friendly and flexible.
Shipowners could profit leasing floating centers
The planned 50-megawatt floating data center could power tens of thousands of AI servers. They'll connect to the mainland with underwater cables or generate their own electricity using LNG fuel cells.
Shipowners could get a new way to earn money by leasing these floating data centers, and Samsung is even testing how ocean conditions affect server performance.
Similar projects are popping up in Japan, China, and the US so this could be a big trend soon.