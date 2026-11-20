Samsung raises Galaxy A prices up to 19% next year
Heads up if you're eyeing a new Samsung midrange: Galaxy A series phones are set to get up to 19% more expensive next year, thanks mostly to rising memory costs.
The Galaxy A17 could see the biggest jump, with its price possibly moving from $269 to $319.
Not great news for fans of affordable upgrades.
Samsung cuts Galaxy A production 20%
Samsung is also cutting production of the Galaxy A lineup by about 10 million units (that's a 20% drop), showing just how much cost pressures are hitting.
While memory prices are squeezing these midrange models, Samsung's flagship S27 Pro and S27 Ultra are actually ramping up production, with starting prices now at $1,399 and $1,499, respectively.
So if you're shopping for a new phone in 2027, expect fewer bargains on those popular midtier Samsungs.