Samsung raising DRAM production up to 15% amid AI demand
Samsung is gearing up to ramp up its commodity DRAM (the memory chips that help your phone and laptop multitask) production by up to 15% before the year ends.
This move comes as commodity DRAM prices have shot up over 80% thanks to the huge demand for AI-powered gadgets.
The shortage has made things tough for tech giants like Apple, which relies on these chips for smooth device performance.
U.S.-China tensions raise Apple dram costs
Apple is feeling the heat too, with U.S.-China tensions making it harder (and pricier) to get DRAM from Chinese suppliers.
While Apple pushes for looser rules, Samsung is streamlining its South Korean factories (basically making them more efficient without building new ones) to get more chips out faster.
If all goes well, this could help stabilize memory prices for everyone relying on these tiny but mighty chips.