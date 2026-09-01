Samsung redirects 2027 DDI supply to Galaxy Z Fold 8
Technology
Samsung is redirecting some 2027 DDI production to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which has become a major hit.
Demand for the new foldable has outpaced supply, leading to shipping delays right after launch.
To keep up, Samsung is making an extra 1 million units.
UMC DDI shortage prompts production shift
Production hit a snag because there aren't enough Display Driver ICs (DDIs), made by Taiwan's UMC.
To solve this, Samsung is prioritizing DDI volume already secured for 2027 products and shifting that to Galaxy Z Fold 8 production.
Even with these moves and "super hot run" (fast-tracked manufacturing), the phone is still tough to find in the US proof that foldables are seriously trending right now.