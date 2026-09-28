Samsung releases delayed One UI 9 for Galaxy S26 series
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy S26 series just got the long-awaited One UI 9 update, after a delay from its originally announced September 21 rollout.
The update is now rolling out on T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, US Cellular, and unlocked devices, so if you've been waiting, it's time to check your phone.
One UI 9 adds My FanCam
The update brings My FanCam, which lets you select a person in a video and follow them automatically while cropping out the rest of the video, improved Now Nudge suggestions, and smarter call screen info.
You also get more control over sound settings and better privacy alerts, like a blue indicator when an app uses your location.
Plus, Bixby and Samsung Health have picked up some handy upgrades for a smoother experience overall.