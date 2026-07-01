Samsung releases One UI 9 beta 4 for Galaxy S26
Technology
Samsung just rolled out the fourth beta of One UI 9 for Galaxy S26 phones. It's a pretty big update (~1.25GB) with lots of bug fixes, smoother performance, and the July 2026 security patch.
Right now, it's live in India.
Galaxy S26 Ultra privacy display restored
This beta tackles some annoying issues: Privacy Display on the S26 Ultra works again, gaming glitches with the navigation bar are gone, and Bluetooth audio is smoother when connecting to cars.
Samsung also polished up timer notifications, Live notifications stability, Quick Panel animations, and lock screen clock sizing during rotation, so your phone should feel a bit more reliable all around.