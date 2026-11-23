With this update, you get to lock apps natively: no more third-party tools needed.

The camera now has easier-to-use controls and a friendlier interface for snapping pictures your way.

Quick Share lets you send files with just a tap between compatible devices.

Plus, Samsung Health adds Mindful Note for journaling and a Medications tracker to help keep your health goals on point.

There are also more ways to customize your lock screen and control privacy settings, showing Samsung's focus on making things both personal and secure.