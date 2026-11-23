Samsung releases One UI 9.5 beta for Galaxy S26 phones
Samsung just dropped the One UI 9.5 beta for Galaxy S26 phones, announced on November 18, 2026.
This update brings a built-in App Lock for privacy, improved camera controls, and a smoother Quick Share experience.
Eligible Galaxy S26 users in select markets can apply to join through the Samsung Members app.
Adds App Lock, camera, Quick Share
With this update, you get to lock apps natively: no more third-party tools needed.
The camera now has easier-to-use controls and a friendlier interface for snapping pictures your way.
Quick Share lets you send files with just a tap between compatible devices.
Plus, Samsung Health adds Mindful Note for journaling and a Medications tracker to help keep your health goals on point.
There are also more ways to customize your lock screen and control privacy settings, showing Samsung's focus on making things both personal and secure.