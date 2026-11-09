Samsung reportedly planning Galaxy AI premium subscription with 2 options
Technology
Samsung is reportedly planning to soon introduce a Galaxy AI Premium Subscription with two options: Standard and Max.
The Standard plan keeps familiar tools like Browsing Assist and Creative Studio, but with usage limits.
For those who want more, the Max tier unlocks extra AI features and much higher usage caps.
Samsung's Max plan $4.99 monthly
The Max plan costs $4.99 a month or might cost $47.99 a year, bringing in fresh perks like Gen Video for content creation and Bixby Action for smarter task automation.
Expect the subscription to drop alongside the Galaxy S27 series in early 2027, a big move as Samsung starts offering its latest AI upgrades through paid plans.