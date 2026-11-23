Samsung reportedly shifts to 2-year Galaxy Watch cycle starting 2028
Samsung is reportedly planning to break its yearly streak: there might not be a new Galaxy Watch in 2027.
Instead, the company is moving to a two-year release cycle, so the next big update (likely called Galaxy Watch 10) is expected to arrive in 2028.
Won-Joon Choi leads mobile experience refocus
This shift is part of Samsung's plan to get its Mobile eXperience (MX) division back on track after recent financial losses.
The company is doubling down on premium products and finding ways to make budget devices more cost-effective.
There's also fresh leadership: Won-Joon Choi has stepped up as president and head of MX, signaling that Samsung is serious about adapting to tough market times.