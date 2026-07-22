Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold 8's wider 7.6-inch 4:3 screen

Under the hood, you get the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, dual 50MP cameras, and a hefty 4,800mAh battery with fast charging (45-watt wired and 25-watt wireless). Storage goes up to a massive 1TB.

The starting price is $1,900 in the US preorders are live now and it officially launches August 7.

Samsung's clearly aiming to take on Apple's rumored iPhone Ultra foldable with this one.