Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold 8's wider 7.6-inch 4:3 screen
Technology
Samsung just revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at its London Unpacked event, showing off a fresh, wider design and a roomy 7.6-inch inner screen with a handy 4:3 aspect ratio, perfect for multitasking or split-screen use.
The updated shape also means less black bar action when you're watching videos.
Starts at $1,900, launches August 7
Under the hood, you get the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, dual 50MP cameras, and a hefty 4,800mAh battery with fast charging (45-watt wired and 25-watt wireless). Storage goes up to a massive 1TB.
The starting price is $1,900 in the US preorders are live now and it officially launches August 7.
Samsung's clearly aiming to take on Apple's rumored iPhone Ultra foldable with this one.