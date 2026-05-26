Samsung rolls out 72 2026 Vision AI TV models
Technology
Samsung has rolled out its 2026 Vision AI TV lineup, and it's huge: 72 models covering OLED, Neo QLED, UHD, The Frame, Micro RGB, and Mini LED.
These TVs are all about smart features: picture quality gets a boost from AI, you get tailored content recommendations, and everything connects smoothly with your smart home setup.
Vision AI adapts scenes and sound
The Vision AI platform adapts to your preferences in real time, tweaking scenes and sound as you watch.
Gamers will appreciate higher refresh rates on select models.
Plus, SmartThings lets you control other devices right from the TV.
You can grab these new TVs at Samsung stores or online. They're ready for anyone wanting a smarter living room experience.